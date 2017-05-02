Clark hits Okanagan

Photo: Twitter

Christy Clark makes her first official swing through the Okanagan and her own riding Tuesday.

The Liberal leader was in Kelowna briefly at the beginning of the campaign, flipping pancakes at a Good Friday event in Kelowna, however, this today marks her first official campaign tour of the region.

Clark whirlwind tour includes stops in Merritt and Princeton Tuesday morning, before concluding at an evening event in Kelowna.

Her itinerary includes:

8:30 a.m. - NMV Lumber, Merritt

10:30 a.m. - Billy's Family Restaurant, Princeton

12:25 p.m. - Brar Orchards, Osoyoos

1:10 p.m. - Cock and Bull Cappuccino Bar, Oliver

3:50 p.m. - Bad Tattoo Brewing, Penticton

5:30 p.m. - Laurel Packinghouse, Kelowna.

Clark will be joined by Liberal candidates in each of the ridings during her tour.

She is the third of the major party leaders to reach the Okanagan.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver was in the Okanagan Sunday and Monday, while NDP leader John Horgan spent some time in the area at the beginning of the campaign.

Clark, who is running for personal re-election in Kelowna West, has been criticized by those opposing her for not attending any of the all-candidates forums scheduled over the past three weeks.

Advance polls for the May 9 provincial election opened over the weekend. More advance polls are scheduled to open again Wednesday through Saturday.