Candidates on election $$'s

Castanet News reached out to candidates running in the ridings encompassing the Central Okanagan. These include Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna West. Each candidate was given the same six questions, and asked to respond by Monday, April 24.

Here are the answers to question the final question from those who replied.

Question six: Campaign contributions has been a hot button topic for the past several months in B.C. What's your plan to tighten rules regarding campaign funding, or should they remain the same.

Shelley Cook, BC NDP - Kelowna West - The BC NDP will ban all union and corporate donations.

Chuck Hardy, BC Conservatives - Kelowna-Mission - Each candidate given so much money. They don't owe anybody anything. Everybody equal. No Favours.

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP - Kelowna-Mission - We are going to bring forward legislation that would ban big money donations by eliminating corporate and union donations, so that government is put back in the hands of ordinary people. This is a serious issue as big money in politics is not good for any democracy. John Horgan and the BC NDP have introduced the “Get Big Money Out of Politics Act” six times, dating back to 2005, and every time Christy Clark’s government has turned it down. There have been many studies published proving that, big money in politics corrupts the economy.

Steve Thomson, BC Liberals - Kelowna Mission - I support the need to review campaign funding and support the establishment of an independent Election Act Review Panel for political fundraising reform.

I look forward to this process and reviewing recommendations and will accept the direction that is agreed to

Rainer Wilkins, Green Party - Kelowna-Mission - Big money has corrupted politics and governance in BC. On Sept. 28, 2016, BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver declared that the party would cease accepting contributions from corporations and organized labour to rid B.C. of vested interests. According to an Insights West poll conducted for the Dogwood Initiative in April, 86 per cent of British Columbians want a ban on corporate and union donations in place before the May 2017 general election. We support this ban for all political parties in B.C.

Norm Letnick, BC Liberals - Kelowna-Lake Country - I agree the rules need changing but during my eight years in office, I did not hear from constituents that they wanted government to redirect their tax dollars to fund political parties. I understand that B.C., along with Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and PEI have a similar set of rules. I believe we need to task a group of citizens to review the options and present them to all political parties in the Legislature for consideration. I will accept their recommendations. We need to put this issue behind all politicians so we can focus on the more important priorities of the people I hope to represent once again.

Alison Shaw, Green Party, Kelowna-Lake Country - The Green Party is already doing it! We are the only party to show leadership in this area by banning corporate and union donations. Getting rid of special

interests allows a government to focus their attentions where it should be – on the health and well being of its people.

Currently the Greens are entirely funded by individuals throughout the province, which of course is a disadvantage when competing with multi-million dollar campaigns, but it is the right thing to do. Without it, the risk of government for the donors rather than the people is just too high, as we have all witnessed.

British Columbia has been called the “wild west” of modern democracies for its lax regulations and increasing influence of special interests in government. We currently have a government being investigated for multiple accounts of conflict of interest. I am personally excited about reclaiming our democratic institutions from special interest groups. The Green platform outlines policies that modernize and strengthen the province’s lobbying regulations and finance laws and ensure they align with other provinces across Canada. It also introduces a fixed three-term limit for MLAs to prevent the development of professional politicians and to

encourage new voices and ideas in the legislature.

We are the only party to have a strategy that makes sure all British Columbians have an equal voice no matter how much money they bring to the table.