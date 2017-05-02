2021 budget to top $150M

Photo: Castanet Staff

It took city hall more than 100 years to demand more than $100 million in tax revenue from residents and businesses.

It is expected to take just eight years to top the $150 million threshold.

In 2013, Kelowna reached that original historic mark with a tax demand of $103.1 million.

Projections provided as part of the city's five-year financial plan, shows incremental increases over the next five years which, if reached, would require a tax demand of $150.5 million by 2021.

The 2017 city budget, given final approval by council Monday, includes an overall tax increase of 3.85 per cent over 2016. That includes a 1.56 per cent hike for the new RCMP building, and 2.28 per cent for the balance of city services.

Of that, $127.1 million will come from taxpayers.

In 2018, financial planning manager George King, says decisions made this past year, and by previous councils, will require an increase in taxation of $2.99 million, or 2.36 per cent before any consideration is given to inflationary impacts or new requests.

"From decisions made this year, and decisions made in previous years, for 2018 the two major contributors to the change are, the $2.8 million in contractual obligations that have been negotiated, and an increase of $100,000 for the operating and maintenance budget for the new Police Services building as it moves into a full year of operations," King told council.

An overall increase of about 3.59 per cent if forecast for 2018, with additional increases of 2.97 per cent, 2.52 per cent and 3.31 forecast for the following three years.

Forecasts can change as economic conditions change, and at the whim of council who may scale back certain increases to keep tax hikes down.