Ready to eat, drink?

Photo: Okanagan Eats

Foodies unite!

Okanagan Eats Food Show is set to happen this weekend at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Kelowna’s very own food and beverage show kicks off on Friday at 1 p.m. and will finish on Saturday at 5 p.m.

“This is a family friendly event, the first of it’s kind in the Okanagan, we are so excited for everyone to see and taste what our exhibitors have to offer” said Rhonda Tannahill.

People of all ages are invited to join and tickets for adults are $15 for the day and $25 for the whole weekend. Children under the age of six are free.

For more information visit Okanagan Eats' website.