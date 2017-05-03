40602
39499

Kelowna  

Ready to eat, drink?

- | Story: 195923

Foodies unite!

Okanagan Eats Food Show is set to happen this weekend at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Kelowna’s very own food and beverage show kicks off on Friday at 1 p.m. and will finish on Saturday at 5 p.m.

“This is a family friendly event, the first of it’s kind in the Okanagan, we are so excited for everyone to see and taste what our exhibitors have to offer” said Rhonda Tannahill.

People of all ages are invited to join and tickets for adults are $15 for the day and $25 for the whole weekend.  Children under the age of six are free.

For more information visit Okanagan Eats' website.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40303
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2970235
305 2nd Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$405,000
more details
39730


40023


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Socks
Socks Kelowna SPCA >


40303




Daily Dose – May 3, 2017

Daily Dose
Stating the obvious and more in today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – May 3, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You must be this cool to view this post.
Kurt Russell broke Marvel’s strict no-photo policy
Showbiz
Kurt Russell committed a “cardinal sin” on the set of...
Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real
Galleries
“The Simpsons” has had many fake magazines on the...
Magazines from The Simpsons that need to be real (2)
Galleries
You wouldn’t subscribe!?
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40801