Get loud, hug it out

Get loud and hug it out for mental health.

As Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran declared Mental Health Week, a call to action has been made for May 1-7 to "get loud" for better access to mental health services.

“Mental Health Week is important because it gets us talking about something that affects each and every one of us,” said Basran. “This week puts an exclamation mark on the need to get loud about mental health in our community.”

One in seven young people in the community struggle with mental health issues, and 75 per cent of mental illness starts in childhood, according to CMHA Kelowna.

“One of the biggest barriers we face is stigma that is perpetuated by silence,” Says executive director Shelagh Turner.

Businesses across Kelowna are being challenged to get loud by having staff wear onesies and “hug it out” in a promotion kicked off by Teresa May at Hiilite.

