Have you decided?

Madison Erhardt

The provincial election is just a week away, and people are already turning out to advance polls.

Thousands in Kelowna went out during the first two days to make their vote count.

In Kelowna-Lake Country 3,772 people marked ballots in advance. Kelowna-Mission saw 3,479 advance voters, and Kelowna-West had 3,749 people turnout on the first day, for a combined total of 11,000..

As we get down to the wire, some in Kelowna are still undecided on who they will vote for.

A new poll conducted by Ipsos Reid found the race tightening, with the BC Liberals pulling into the lead with decided voters.

The poll pegs the Liberals at 43 per cent, up four points. The NDP sits at 41 per cent, down three. And the Greens are at 14 per cent, up two points.

Those figures place the two main parties in a statistical dead heat among decided voters.