Vandal still loose: police

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

RCMP said they have identified a man who was acting belligerent on Sunday, but they are still searching for him.

The man smashed the back canopy window on a truck, threw a rock at a house and kicked a dog in the head.

Residents living on Water Street saw the man acting erratically at about 2 p.m. and police were circling the neighbourhood searching for him.

Officers conducted an extensive patrol of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

“RCMP continue to investigate a string of incidents, believed to be related, which allegedly involved violence, threats of violence and the destruction of private property in the area bounded by Harvey Avenue, Pandosy Avenue, Royal Avenue and Abbott Street,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

O'Donaghey added the man faces potential charges.

“He looked like he wanted to kill me,” said a woman on Sunday. “He threw a large rock at my house, narrowly missed my front windows.

She said the man had just come from around the corner and damaged a neighbour's car and knocked over bins.

“He went up the street and kicked an old dog that was laying on the grass in the head,” she said. “Drop-kicked him in the head.”

O’Donaghey wants to remind the general public that they should contact police immediately if they become involved in an incident.

“Please don't assume someone else will call on your behalf,” said O’Donaghey. “Unfortunately there was a time delay in the initial complaint reported to police, regarding this individuals actions.”

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing construction pants with a florescent stripe down the side with suspenders on, he was wearing work boots and had short, dark hair. He looked to be in his 30s and was about five-foot-10.

A woman named Jill who lived in the neighbourhood, also said the man damaged her car.

"We know who he is. They said he had assaulted some people," said Jill. "He's on a rampage.”