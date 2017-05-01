41299

Kelowna  

Vandal still loose: police

- | Story: 195902

RCMP said they have identified a man who was acting belligerent on Sunday, but they are still searching for him.

The man smashed the back canopy window on a truck, threw a rock at a house and kicked a dog in the head.

Residents living on Water Street saw the man acting erratically at about 2 p.m. and police were circling the neighbourhood searching for him.

Officers conducted an extensive patrol of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

“RCMP continue to investigate a string of incidents, believed to be related, which allegedly involved violence, threats of violence and the destruction of private property in the area bounded by Harvey Avenue, Pandosy Avenue, Royal Avenue and Abbott Street,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

O'Donaghey added the man faces potential charges.

“He looked like he wanted to kill me,” said a woman on Sunday. “He threw a large rock at my house, narrowly missed my front windows.

She said the man had just come from around the corner and damaged a neighbour's car and knocked over bins.

“He went up the street and kicked an old dog that was laying on the grass in the head,” she said. “Drop-kicked him in the head.”

O’Donaghey wants to remind the general public that they should contact police immediately if they become involved in an incident.

“Please don't assume someone else will call on your behalf,” said O’Donaghey. “Unfortunately there was a time delay in the initial complaint reported to police, regarding this individuals actions.”

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing construction pants with a florescent stripe down the side with suspenders on, he was wearing work boots and had short, dark hair. He looked to be in his 30s and was about five-foot-10.

A woman named Jill who lived in the neighbourhood, also said the man damaged her car.

"We know who he is. They said he had assaulted some people," said Jill. "He's on a rampage.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
1888 riverside ave
$0
more details
39688


41786


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Charlotte
Charlotte Kelowna SPCA >


41324


41031


Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017

Galleries
Channel your inner zen with this weeks Monday Sports Gifs!   untitled untitled untitled untitled Colts have Orangutan select...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Even someone’s Grandma made the cut in this weeks post!
Heineken made the ad that Pepsi should have, and it’s really great
Must Watch
We know this is an ad, but Heineken’s approach to how we...
Ashton Kutcher quickly agreed with wife Mila Kunis’ idea for son’s name
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis had no trouble agreeing on...
This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool
Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics,
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39975