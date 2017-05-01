NHL's Ducks in Kelowna

Rather than spend two days of playoff rest in Edmonton, the NHL's Anaheim Ducks decided to practice in Kelowna Monday and Tuesday.

Anaheim hit the ice at Prospera Place at noon.

Head coach Randy Carlyle said the trip to Kelowna gives the team a much-needed break from Oil Town.

"We felt that it was the right type of atmosphere to come to and escape and relax for a bit," he said.

The Ducks came away with a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Sunday. The series currently sits at two games to one for Edmonton.

The Ducks can even things up at Rogers Place, with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday.