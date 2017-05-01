41783

Kelowna  

Ducks practise at Prospera

- | Story: 195898

Rather than spend two days of playoff rest in Edmonton, the NHL's Anaheim Ducks decided to practice in Kelowna Monday and Tuesday.

Anaheim hit the ice at Prospera Place at noon.

Head coach Randy Carlyle said the trip to Kelowna gives the team a much-needed break from Oil Town. 

"We felt that it was the right type of atmosphere to come to and escape and relax for a bit," he said.

The Ducks came away with a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Sunday. The series currently sits at two games to one for Edmonton.

The Ducks can even things up at Rogers Place, with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3027783
Ellison 5 acre Orchard Oasis
$1,399,888
more details
40645




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Charlotte
Charlotte Kelowna SPCA >


40303


40023


Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017

Galleries
Channel your inner zen with this weeks Monday Sports Gifs!   untitled untitled untitled untitled Colts have Orangutan select...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Even someone’s Grandma made the cut in this weeks post!
Heineken made the ad that Pepsi should have, and it’s really great
Must Watch
We know this is an ad, but Heineken’s approach to how we...
Ashton Kutcher quickly agreed with wife Mila Kunis’ idea for son’s name
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis had no trouble agreeing on...
This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool
Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics,
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40891