Photo: FortisBC

A crow took out power to about 220 Kelowna residents on Monday, but it was quickly restored.

FortisBC confirmed wildlife caused the outage, which happened at 10:40 a.m. around Glenmore Drive and Spall Road.

“Unpredictably, Mother Nature does occasionally bring surprises in the form of wildlife coming into contact with our system," said a spokesperson for FortisBC.

Power was restored to the customers by 11:10 a.m.