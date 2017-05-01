Awesome osprey action

The ospreys are back on Kelowna's waterfront.

Castanet viewers captured some spectacular images of the birds of prey during the last few days.

They've been building nests on top of nesting platforms along Okanagan Lake, just a short walk from downtown, at Rotary Marshes.

Osprey are known to breed near the water and build nests in trees or on poles during the spring and summer.

The birds have exceptional vision that is adapted to detect underwater objects from the air.

They often circle 10 to 40 metres above the water and plunge into the water at high speed to catch fish.

