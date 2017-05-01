41044

Kelowna  

Spring not fooling around

Madison Erhardt

The Okanagan is in for some real spring this week. 

By this afternoon, the valley should reach 14 C, with increasing cloudiness and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

But then things start to heat up. Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C, and Wednesday is calling for clouds and a high of 19 C. 

Thursday will be the nicest day of the week, and possibly the nicest so far this year. 

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 26 C and sunshine all day. 

Friday and Saturday are both calling for rain, but at least it will be 20 C. 

Sunday is looking beautiful at 24 C, with a mix of sun and clouds.

