Spring not fooling around

Madison Erhardt

The Okanagan is in for some real spring this week.

By this afternoon, the valley should reach 14 C, with increasing cloudiness and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

But then things start to heat up. Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C, and Wednesday is calling for clouds and a high of 19 C.

Thursday will be the nicest day of the week, and possibly the nicest so far this year.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 26 C and sunshine all day.

Friday and Saturday are both calling for rain, but at least it will be 20 C.

Sunday is looking beautiful at 24 C, with a mix of sun and clouds.