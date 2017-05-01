41717
Holmes likes Kelowna

TV home improvement celebrity Mike Holmes is putting his stamp on a Kelowna project.

Holmes Approved Homes teamed up with Acorn Communities for the ground breaking of a new luxury townhome and condo project at McKinley Landing.

Granite at McKinley Beach will have homes ranging from $400,000 to $1.1 million.

“Coming here for ground breaking is fabulous, and working with the different people that are here and making sure these homes are going to be built to the highest standard just makes me feel good,” said Holmes.

“For years I’ve looked at the Okanagan in my mind and on maps and have thought I want to live here,” he said.

Acorn president Greg Bird said: “This is a dream project, in my entire 35 year career this is by far the most spectacular property and location I have ever had the chance to be involved in. There is nothing like it in Kelowna, there will probably never be anything like it in Kelowna again.”

“Mikes team takes it to the next level, they get into the quality of the materials that you choose to put into the home and the quality of craftsmanship that goes into making the homes,” said Bird.

Holmes' third-party verification recognizes "the best builder, the house is built the best way, and we’ve documented it,” said Bird.

