Candidates talk physicians

Castanet News reached out to candidates running in the ridings encompassing the Central Okanagan. These include Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna West. Each candidate was given the same six questions, and asked to respond by Monday, April 24.

Here are the answers to question three from those who replied.

Question 4: There is a shortage of physicians in the Okanagan, and now, some walk-in clinics are beginning to shut down. It can take several years for people to obtain a personal physician. How do you propose to increase the number of doctors in the region?

Shelley Cook, BC NDP - Kelowna West - Good quality healthcare is about more than just access to doctors, but it is always an issue of access to doctors. As MLA for Kelowna West, my approach to this problem would be two-fold.

The first component will be targeted doctor recruitment. I will convene a group of health care and marketing professionals to look for new and innovative ways to recruit and retain doctors, as well identify the main barriers to doctors’ working/relocating to Kelowna West.

As a function of our current medical system being broken, doctors are left with few options around maintaining a healthy work-life balance. We need to create more options for doctors that allow them to do the work they love, but also enjoy the lifestyle that draws them to the region. In addition, I will work with my provincial counterparts to break down barriers to success by improving the process used to assess and recognize the credentials of foreign-trained doctors.

The second component involves using preventative approaches that utilize other medical professional wherever possible. Building a multidisciplinary urgent care centre in West Kelowna with access to a range of health care professionals will reduce reliance on doctors and specialists.

Chuck Hardy, BC Conservatives - Kelowna-Mission - Less managers and bonuses, more people on the ground that know what they are doing.

Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP - Kelowna-Mission - We will improve your access to a family doctor and other medical professionals by making the provision of team based primary care, the top priority for the Ministry of Health.

We are committed to invest more money to properly fund health care and senior’s care. We will establish Urgent Family Care Centres across BC (open evenings and weekends), to help people get one-on-one healthcare with the support of a full medical team.

I am a frontline health care provider and I know today’s health care challenges that we are facing under Christy Clark and Liberals. I can assure you that I will continue to advocate for health care, mental health and senior’s care to get the best medical care that, people and families in my riding deserve.

Steve Thomson, BC Liberals - Kelowna Mission - B.C. has actually seen an increase in doctors since 2011. But we understand that the recruitment and retention of qualified physicians will always be a challenge.

We know that the best way to ensure adequate numbers of health care professionals, particularly in non-urban areas, is to train them here and provide the environment in which they want to work. To that end, we have increased the number of doctors trained in B.C. since 2003 from 134 to 346, with many of them training right here in Kelowna. We will continue to increase the number of medical graduates to 400 in the next eight years.

Since 2007, we have invested over $800 million in new hospital facilities in the Central and North Okanagan – including the first cardiac care centre outside of the Lower Mainland – providing a much better working environment for physicians and other health professionals.

And finally, we are developing new models of care, that include Divisions of Family Practice and new primary care opportunities to provide integrated care for patients and their families. The new Nurse in Practice Program will see nurses added to family doctor offices. The first installment should include six nurses, freeing up approximately 3,000 spaces for unattached locals. We will also review the scope of practice for our health professionals such as nurse practitioners in areas under-serviced by general practitioners.

Rainer Wilkins, Green Party - Kelowna-Mission - The BC Greens focus would be on prevention thereby lessening the workload of Doctors and thereby increasing their availability.

It is widely accepted that we need to increase the emphasis of health care spending on prevention. The challenge is how to make the transition, for the benefits of prevention are enjoyed in the future, while people needing treatment, whether it be for chronic conditions, heart surgery or hip replacements, need it now. Making the shift requires political will and a plan to make the transition.

Targeted results:

Enhanced access to GPs

Availability of excellent integrated community care

Shorter wait lists

Budget implications:

$100 million over four years through reallocation of resources.

Specific initiatives that require funding may be identified during the review .

Government has one job that is more important than anything else: promoting the health and well-being of the people it serves. Healthy lives begin before we are born and continue for our entire lives. Subsequently, effective healthcare requires investing in the health of British Columbians at every stage of life.

While B.C. has a strong public healthcare system, the province’s approach to healthcare has been largely reactive, rather than proactive. It is widely accepted that primary prevention is better and more cost-effective than attempting to cure a health issue after it has already taken hold. Therefore, the B.C. Green Party is proposing an approach that will, in the long-term, mean less reliance on acute care, taking the strain off our healthcare system and improving quality of life province-wide.

The B.C. Green Party believes in an integrated, fiscally sound approach to health and wellness care that focuses on the following six goals:

Promoting wellness

Prioritizing prevention and primary care

Providing effective and efficient acute care

Addressing mental health and addictions

Supporting seniors and providing quality end-of-life care

Protecting children

Norm Letnick, BC Liberals - Kelowna-Lake Country - B.C. has more doctors than ever – 11,841 physicians are practicing in our province. From 2011-15, the number of family physicians increased faster than B.C.’s population; and we are above the Canadian average for physicians per capita. However, we know that the way doctors run their practices has changed. Many are working shorter hours or opting to work in walk-in clinics and emergency departments. All of this amounting to increasing challenges in access to primary care.

Since 2003, we have steadily increased enrolment from 134 to 346, mostly in family medicine, and 32 of those spots are assigned to our new medical school in Kelowna. Our goal is to reach 400 seats by 2025. We have also added 30 international medical grads per year who will be situated in more rural areas of B.C. and we are expanding the program. In addition, we have more than doubled nursing and midwife spaces and become the first province to cover acupuncture treatments for a diagnosed condition.

Our local Division of Family Practice has had success in attracting new doctors to our area, attaching patients to practices, especially those over 65 years old, as well as helping unattached patients when leaving the hospital. I was also pleased to be present last month when Garth and Mona did the official opening of their new IDA pharmacy and medical clinic in Lake Country with four new doctors and promises of four more this fall. They are helping to place thousands into quality primary care.

This spring, a new Seniors Health and Wellness Centre opened in Kelowna within the Cottonwoods Care Centre that will benefit those with frailty and age-related medical conditions. Shortly, an integrated youth clinic called the Foundry will open in Kelowna serving our region by providing young people with easy access to services including primary care, mental health, substance use, counselling and social services such as access to housing, employment and education support.

Three additional initiatives we are delivering on is a new Nurse-in-Practice program that will see publicly paid nurses added to private family doctors offices. The first installment should include six nurses, with potentially more to come, which will free up approximately 3,000 spaces for unattached locals.

The second initiative is reviewing the scope of practice of our health professionals. For example, to allow nurse practitioners in areas underserved by GPs and provide access to MSP fee codes for treatment in addition to referral services.

And third, I've joined a group in Lake Country of passionate advocates for the best in primary health care and together, we are working on a proposal to bring an interdisciplinary team hub approach to health delivery to Lake Country.

Alison Shaw, Green Party, Kelowna-Lake Country - This is a huge issue in this area. The opening of Lake Country’s new clinic saw over 20,00 applications of people looking for family doctors. We need to think

about succession planning for retiring doctors and ways of enticing new doctors to the area.

A key issue is that doctors want to spend their time caring for people – not spend hours doing paperwork. We will work to lower the amount of time spent on administration to make it easier and more fulfilling for doctors to work here. While B.C. has a strong public healthcare system, the province’s approach to healthcare has been largely reactive, rather than proactive. It is widely accepted that primary prevention is better and more cost-effective than attempting to cure a health issue after it has already taken hold.

The Green Healthy Lives Strategy prioritizes prevention and primary care by integrating other health professionals into the health care system. Increasing access to health professionals such as physiotherapists, nurse practitioners, midwives and social workers to name a few will help to take the pressure off of physicians, allow doctors to be doctors, and encourage job creation in other health areas.

This is the sort of reform that doctors and other health professionals support.