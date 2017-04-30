Weaver hits Kelowna

Photo: Twitter

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver was visiting Kelowna Sunday afternoon, with a 2 p.m. event set at the Best Western hotel.

On social media, Weaver described the event as a success. Along with Weaver, Kelowna-Lake Country candidate Alison Shaw, Kelowna West candidate Rob Mellalieu and Penticton candidate Connie Sahlmark attended the event.

Weaver also spent part of the day in Kamloops, alongside candidates Dan Hines and Donovan Cavers.

He'll be spending the evening in the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding.

More to come.

