A floating success

Thousands of boat enthusiasts gathered in Kelowna for the 22nd annual Yacht Club Boat Show.

Over 150 boats were for sale in the space, along with more than 50 exhibitors this weekend.

The cloudy weather didn’t keep people away and general manager Sally Howard said many boats were purchased.

“Lots of interest in the boats. Boat dealers are quite happy," Howard said. "I think we are going to see lots of new boats on the Okanagan this summer."

Entry to the Boat Show was by donation and the money collected is going to support the Kelowna Yacht Club Youth Sailing Program.

The profits from the exhibitor entry fees are returned to the community through the maintenance of public safe-mooring buoys located on Okanagan Lake.