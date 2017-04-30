41783
38367

Kelowna  

Vandal prowling the area

- | Story: 195816

Dustin Godfrey

UPDATE: 3:26 p.m.

A man is still on the loose after reports of belligerent behaviour, according to police.

Neighbours in the area tell Castanet the man smashed the back canopy window on a pickup truck; threw a rock at a house, narrowly missing a window; and kicked a dog.

"I'm going to show you what I'm going to do," the man was heard saying after picking up a rock.

"I went around to the back, and I followed him, he walked, started walking down Water Street," said Brent, who lives in the area. "He used that rock to, he threw it at another house. Broke the mail box, and then he kept walking, so I followed him."

That's when the man reportedly kicked a dog. Brent says he saw a kicking motion, but only heard from other neighbours that a dog had been hit.

"He hopped up a fence, and he was walking around somewhere, and several people called the cops," he said.

A woman named Jill told Castanet her car was also damaged by the man.

"We know who he is. They said he had assaulted some people," Jill said. "He's on a rampage."

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

–with files from Nich Johansen

ORIGINAL: 2:42 p.m.

Residents living on Water Street say police are circling their neighbourhood after a man was seen acting erratically.

A woman said she was in her house when a man threw a rock, the size of her hand, at her house at about 2 p.m.

Multiple police vehicles were driving along Water Street and Pandosy Street looking for the suspect.

“He looked like he wanted to kill me,” said the woman. “He threw a large rock at my house, narrowly missed my front windows.

She said the man had just come from around the corner and damaged a neighbour's car and knocked over bins.

“He went up the street and kicked an old dog that was laying on the grass in the head,” she aid. “Drop-kicked him in the head.”

She described him as wearing construction pants with a florescent stripe down the side with suspenders on, he was wearing work boots and had short, dark hair. He looked to be in his 30s and was about five-foot-10.

The woman said he was last seen going behind the apartment buildings in the area.

Police have not confirmed whether their activity in the area is connected to the man.

–with files from Alanna Kelly

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41860
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3031692
House with 2 bdr legal suite
$639,000
more details
40969


41050


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >


40980


40513


Timelapse of the milky way shot from the cockpit of a plane

Must Watch
This video, shot by a pilot on a flight from Europe to South America, seems like a pretty good advertisement for becoming a pilot.
Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival canceled after chaotic start
Music
Ja Rule's inaugural Fyre Festival in the Bahamas has been...
Awesome sand sculptures
Galleries
Ice sculpturists, take note. Also, Ice-sculpturists is a word,
Awesome sand sculptures (2)
Galleries
Get ready for beach season with some of these masterpieces
Heineken made the ad that Pepsi should have, and it’s really great
Must Watch
We know this is an ad, but Heineken’s approach to how we...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40087
39499