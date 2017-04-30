Vandal prowling the area

Dustin Godfrey

UPDATE: 3:26 p.m.

A man is still on the loose after reports of belligerent behaviour, according to police.

Neighbours in the area tell Castanet the man smashed the back canopy window on a pickup truck; threw a rock at a house, narrowly missing a window; and kicked a dog.

"I'm going to show you what I'm going to do," the man was heard saying after picking up a rock.

"I went around to the back, and I followed him, he walked, started walking down Water Street," said Brent, who lives in the area. "He used that rock to, he threw it at another house. Broke the mail box, and then he kept walking, so I followed him."

That's when the man reportedly kicked a dog. Brent says he saw a kicking motion, but only heard from other neighbours that a dog had been hit.

"He hopped up a fence, and he was walking around somewhere, and several people called the cops," he said.

A woman named Jill told Castanet her car was also damaged by the man.

"We know who he is. They said he had assaulted some people," Jill said. "He's on a rampage."

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

–with files from Nich Johansen

ORIGINAL: 2:42 p.m.

Residents living on Water Street say police are circling their neighbourhood after a man was seen acting erratically.

A woman said she was in her house when a man threw a rock, the size of her hand, at her house at about 2 p.m.

Multiple police vehicles were driving along Water Street and Pandosy Street looking for the suspect.

“He looked like he wanted to kill me,” said the woman. “He threw a large rock at my house, narrowly missed my front windows.

She said the man had just come from around the corner and damaged a neighbour's car and knocked over bins.

“He went up the street and kicked an old dog that was laying on the grass in the head,” she aid. “Drop-kicked him in the head.”

She described him as wearing construction pants with a florescent stripe down the side with suspenders on, he was wearing work boots and had short, dark hair. He looked to be in his 30s and was about five-foot-10.

The woman said he was last seen going behind the apartment buildings in the area.

Police have not confirmed whether their activity in the area is connected to the man.

–with files from Alanna Kelly