Power duo hit town

They are two of the best athletes in the world today.

It's the distinction that comes with world class decathletes and heptathletes. Just as the 100 metres defines the faster runner in the world, the decathlon (men) and heptathlon (women) determines the best all-round athletes.

Ashton Eaton, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist and his wife Brianne Theisen-Eaton, the heptathlon bronze medalist at the Rio games, are in Kelowna to check out the city.

After retiring from competitive competition earlier this year, the couple, Eaton from Portland, Ore. and Theisen-Eaton, from Humboldt, SK, the couple are looking for a place to plant down roots once they decide to settle down.

Kelowna is at the top of the list.

Castanet News had a chance to sit down with the pair Friday, and discussed their plans for the present, and future.