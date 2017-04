Photo: Contributed

The B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver will be headlining a rally in Kelowna on Sunday.

Weaver will be speaking at 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will also be joined by Dr. Alison Shaw, candidate for Kelowna Lake Country.

The rally will be held at the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites.

According to a press release, multiple Green candidates will also be in attendance.