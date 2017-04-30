Rescue pups adopted

A group of severely neglected dogs that were rescued from a puppy breeding operation now have new homes, thanks to the SPCA.

Twenty-four dogs and six cats were taken from a puppy breeding operation near Lillooet on April 5.

Many of the dogs needed urgent dental surgery and their fur was severely matted. The SPCA said their living environment was “filthy” and there was “high levels of ammonia from urine.”

“A couple of the Vet Hospitals have really stepped up to help us with these dogs,” said Kaylyn Robinson of SPCA.

Rosevalley Veterinary Hospital and Lakeshore Animal Clinic were a big help by making the dogs a priority.

Robinson said that as of Saturday, all the dogs have new loving homes.

“The overwhelming response from the public was heart warming,” she said.

When news broke about the animals, the SPCA received an outpouring of requests to adopt the dogs.

“We couldn’t be happier to see all these dogs go into much deserved loving homes, and the staff were thrilled to help them on their way there,” she said.

There is no word if any charges have been laid and the name of the operation has not been released.