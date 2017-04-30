41299

Kelowna  

Sajjan celebrates in Kelowna

- | Story: 195799

Federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan joined Vaisakhi celebrations in Kelowna, Saturday.

Sajjan, a Sikh, took part in the parade through Rutland and spoke to the large crowd.

He was joined by Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr.

The annual event filled the streets with thousands of people from all cultures.

Vaisakhi celebrates the founding of the Sikh community known as Khalsa in 1699, and marks the Sikh new year.

The parade included floats, the Sikh riders of Canada on their motorcycles, sword-skill demonstrations, dancing, music and plenty of food.

