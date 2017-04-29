41677

Kelowna  

Vaisakhi fills the streets

The streets of Rutland were filled with hundreds of people from all cultures taking in the seventh annual Vaisakhi parade.

The parade is put on by the Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Society, and included parade floats, the Sikh riders of Canada on their motorcycles, sword-skill demonstrations, dancing, music and plenty of food.

Vaisakhi celebrates the founding of the Sikh community known as Khalsa in 1699, and marks the Sikh new year.

Along the parade route, every few blocks, people handed out plates of food and drinks to the onlookers. 

The parade started at noon at the Sikh temple on Rutland Road, and finished at the same location. 

