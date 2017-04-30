Walking to remember

Photo: Contributed

Thousands of people across Canada will be walking for loved ones this year during the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s.

The walk is planned for May 7 with events in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton. Money raised from the walks will go toward Alzheimer’s research.

The Kelowna walk will be held at City Park. Registration is at 1 p.m. with the walk happening from 2-3 p.m.

In Penticton, the walk will be held at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion at Skaha Lake Park. Registration is at 1 p.m., with the walk starting at 2 p.m.

In Vernon, the walk will be held at the Village Green Centre. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

For every $100 participants raise online before 11:59 p.m. May 6, they will receive an entry in the draw to win a two-night stay at Water’s Edge Shoreside Suites in Ucluelet Harbour, near Tofino and The Pacific Rim National Park. For every gift made online by May 6, the Society will match the amount with proceeds towards research into the causes and cure.

Registration can be done at walkforalzheimers.ca.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s ultimate vision is a world without dementia.

“By participating and fundraising in a walk, you will take us a step closer to reaching this vision by helping to ensure that people in our community have access to the support and learning they need to live well with the disease, and by helping enable research into the causes and cure,” said Barbara Lindsay with the ASBC. “When you walk, you make memories matter. You honour people who have lived with dementia and acknowledge the work that must be done to ensure help and hope for people living with the disease today.”