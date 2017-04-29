Learning at Law Day

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

A group of Girls Guides was arrested and had their day in court Saturday.

The arrest was a part of Law Day, an annual event held at the Kelowna courthouse to educate the public on the criminal justice system.

“It's intended to be an access to justice thing and really an outreach to the community to demystify the process and say this is how the court system works,” said Michael Sinclair, a local lawyer and organizer of Kelowna's Law Day. “The average person hardly ever interfaces with the justice system ... today is an opportunity for them to speak to lawyers, court registry staff to know where to go if that happens.”

The Girl Guides were given a mock trial in a courtroom, with volunteer lawyers arguing for and against them.

“There's certainly an educational flavour, but also just fun,” Sinclair said.

Firefighters, police, paramedics, and sheriffs and court staff were on hand to talk about their respective professions.

The outcome of the Girl Guides' trial is unknown at this time.

The event is held at the Kelowna courthouse on Water Street until 2 p.m. Saturday.