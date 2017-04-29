40378

Smoke part of planned burn

Smoke will once again be seen over Black Mountain/sntsk‘il’ntÉ™n Regional Park (sinch-KEEL-en-tin), but it is all part of a planned burn.

With good air quality and venting conditions today, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is conducting the burn to get rid of fire hazard debris collected as part of a five-hectare fuel modification project in the park. 

The park, located on the east slopes just outside Kelowna, is closed to the public and the fuel-management work is part of the ongoing effort to prepare it for future access.

“Today’s burning has been authorized with appropriate permits for fire fuel hazard reduction. All local fire departments and local media have been advised of today’s activity in the park and will be notified when further burning takes place,” said Bruce Smith, regional district communications officer.

Open burning is allowed today for those eligible Central Okanagan property owners with permits from their local fire authority. 

Open burning season ends tomorrow, Sunday, April 30.

For more information visit the Regional District Parks Services webpage, or by calling 250-469-6232.

38539