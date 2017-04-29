41776

Kelowna  

Residents douse small fire

The occupants of a home on Woods Road in Kelowna were able to extinguish a small structure fire overnight.

Just after 4 a.m., a 911 call reported the fire on the 300 block of Woods Road in Rutland.

Firefighters arrived to find a small fire had been extinguished with help from a neighbour.

Crews checked for any fire extension as there was a small deck directly above the fire.

The incident is not suspicious nature, and the occupants were not displaced from the home, as the fire was contained to the exterior of the structure, says Platoon Capt. Tim Light.

Kelowna Fire Department reminds the public to safely discard smoking materials in a non-combustible container.

