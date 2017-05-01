41776

Kelowna  

Canyon Falls trail closure

- | Story: 195734

Trail access at Canyon Falls Park is closed due to high water levels.

The levels are due to the spring runoff and frequent precipitation.

Signs are posted at the start of the trail to notify the public of the closure. 

The trail will reopen once water volumes and levels subside.

Scheduled trail maintenance will be ongoing in the area to improve access to the falls and minimize erosion from the development of rogue trails. 

Park users can view the falls from the upper bench without hiking down the trail.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

