Photo: Contributed

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver will be in Kelowna this weekend.

Weaver will be at the Best Western Inn, Sunday at 2 p.m., to attend a campaign rally with local Green candidates.

At 6 p.m. that evening, he will be at Summerhill Pyramid Winery in Kelowna for a second meet and greet.

The $50-a-plate dinner includes the chance to speak one on one with the leader.