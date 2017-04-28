Rescue in Myra Canyon

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

A man who suffered a compound fracture as a result of a fall in the Myra Canyon area has been rescued and taken by helicopter to Kelowna General Hospital.

Original Story 3:25 p.m.

A helicopter rescue is underway in the Myra Canyon area.

According to Ian Wilson with Wildcat Helicopters, the Vernon Search and Rescue helicopter winch rescue team was deployed to the area shortly before 3 p.m.

The team was deployed for a man who suffered a compound fracture after falling in an area known as the Pink Highway Trail.

The team was sent out in the BC Air Rescue Bell 412 operated by Wildcat.

There is no word on the condition of the man. He is expected to be transported directly to hospital.