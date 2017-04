Photo: Nicole Ketcheson

After only a week of being open, a store in Rutland was broken into early Friday.

Just after 4 a.m., the Dope Depot had a rock thrown through the front door.

A thief caught on surveillance cameras stole multiple items.

Store owner Nicole Ketcheson said Oakley, Coach and Ray Ban sunglasses, several designer T-shirts and a lot more merchandise were taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477