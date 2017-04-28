Something fishy going on

The young – and not quite so young – came out to Hall Road pond in Mission Creek Regional Park, Friday, to watch 500 rainbow trout find themselves a new home.

The release of the fish marked the start of the Regional District of Central Okanagan's Go Fish program, that lets kids 15 and under catch one fish per day at Hall Road pond or Shannon Lake, without having a fishing licence.

“It promotes an appreciation for the natural world for the youth, it gets them outdoors, it teaches them respect for nature and teaches them some practical skills on how to fish and how to enjoy different activities,” said James Chester, community liaison with the RDCO.

The truck full of fish pulled up to the pond at 11:30 a.m. and began pouring the trout into the pond, to the obvious enjoyment of the kids watching.

Every Sunday until June 18, the RDCO will be hosting Go Fish sessions at Hall Road pond and Shannon Lake between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., where kids can learn to fish using the district's rods and lures.