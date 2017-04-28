41677
38367

Kelowna  

Something fishy going on

- | Story: 195714

The young – and not quite so young – came out to Hall Road pond in Mission Creek Regional Park, Friday, to watch 500 rainbow trout find themselves a new home.

The release of the fish marked the start of the Regional District of Central Okanagan's Go Fish program, that lets kids 15 and under catch one fish per day at Hall Road pond or Shannon Lake, without having a fishing licence.

“It promotes an appreciation for the natural world for the youth, it gets them outdoors, it teaches them respect for nature and teaches them some practical skills on how to fish and how to enjoy different activities,” said James Chester, community liaison with the RDCO.

The truck full of fish pulled up to the pond at 11:30 a.m. and began pouring the trout into the pond, to the obvious enjoyment of the kids watching.

Every Sunday until June 18, the RDCO will be hosting Go Fish sessions at Hall Road pond and Shannon Lake between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., where kids can learn to fish using the district's rods and lures.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3031981
3381 Village Green Way
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$237,500
more details
38024


40958


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Ben
Ben Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40958


TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017

Galleries
Bad luck happens sometimes. Good thing we have gifs for that!   Bad luck. Everyone’s first supporter untitled...
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Mom’s happen.   Mom makes fun of her daughter dancing...
Insanely committed soccer ref drops into the splits to avoid the ball
Must Watch
Not wanting to interrupt the Iowa Rush championship game, this...
Orlando Bloom is ‘over’ his naked paddle boarding photos
Showbiz
British actor Orlando Bloom has urged the media to move on from...
This musical instrument makes all the horror movie sounds that send a shiver down your spine
Must Watch
This hodgepodge of an instrument consists of bowed metal rules,
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260