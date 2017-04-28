41463
35299

Kelowna  

682 ODs in 10 months

- | Story: 195669

Nearly 700 overdoses were reported throughout the Interior Health region during the past 10 months.

According to figures contained in a report released by the health authority, 682 overdoses were reported between June 1 of last year and March 31 of this year. However, the health authority cautions these are only reported cases and may not reflect the true number of ODs.

Figures show nearly half of all overdoses within IH were reported through either Vernon Jubilee Hospital (174) or Kelowna General Hospital (161). Hospitals in the Okanagan reported 63 per cent of all overdose cases within the authority boundaries.

The report also showed the most likely profile of an overdose victim was a male, between 19 and 39. Nearly half (49 per cent) were not alone when the incident occurred, and a majority (47 per cent), took place in a residence, not on the streets.

Of the reported cases, 51 per cent of victims said they were using heroin at the time, while 34 per cent said they were taking fentanyl or a non-prescribed opioid.

While 48 per cent of cases said they were daily or weekly drug users, 17 per cent stated they were just occasional, or infrequent users.

Since the beginning of 2016, 98 people in the Okanagan alone have died as a result of drug overdoses.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41712
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3040731
#14 - 695 Webster Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$429,000
more details
41712


39806


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Ben
Ben Kelowna SPCA >


40980


41681


Friday Fails – April 28, 2017 (2)

Galleries
Hang on tight to the best fails of the week!
Michael Bolton had to get a birthday card
Must Watch
Does this involve The Lonely Island? Unfortunately not. Does it...
Shania Twain fears Lyme disease may have been behind voice collapse
Music
Shania Twain fears Lyme disease may have been behind vocal issues...
“Sorry Dad”
Must Watch
Never apologize for being good at something.
Daily Dose – April 28, 2017
Daily Dose
All the cool kids are checking out today’s Daily Dose.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38273