682 ODs in 10 months

Photo: Contributed

Nearly 700 overdoses were reported throughout the Interior Health region during the past 10 months.

According to figures contained in a report released by the health authority, 682 overdoses were reported between June 1 of last year and March 31 of this year. However, the health authority cautions these are only reported cases and may not reflect the true number of ODs.

Figures show nearly half of all overdoses within IH were reported through either Vernon Jubilee Hospital (174) or Kelowna General Hospital (161). Hospitals in the Okanagan reported 63 per cent of all overdose cases within the authority boundaries.

The report also showed the most likely profile of an overdose victim was a male, between 19 and 39. Nearly half (49 per cent) were not alone when the incident occurred, and a majority (47 per cent), took place in a residence, not on the streets.

Of the reported cases, 51 per cent of victims said they were using heroin at the time, while 34 per cent said they were taking fentanyl or a non-prescribed opioid.

While 48 per cent of cases said they were daily or weekly drug users, 17 per cent stated they were just occasional, or infrequent users.

Since the beginning of 2016, 98 people in the Okanagan alone have died as a result of drug overdoses.