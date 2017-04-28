41776

Kelowna  

City to supply SEKID water

- | Story: 195654

The City of Kelowna plans to integrate the water supply for Southeast Kelowna into the City's water supply.

Council will consider a budget amendment Monday that will see the beginning of a $63.7 million multi-year project to integrate the South East Kelowna Irrigation District and the South Okanagan Mission Irrigation District into the City Water Utility.

“Integration of SEKID into the City Utility offers greater long-term supply and consistency of clean potable water to residents, a stable rate-structure and a separate supply for agricultural irrigation,” said Ron Westlake, special projects manager with the City of Kelowna. “The City of Kelowna drinking water consistently meets Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines and has not had a water quality advisory in over 20 years.”

A boil water notice was issued for the South East Kelowna Irrigation District in early April.

The integrated water plan will see agricultural and domestic systems in Southeast Kelowna separated. Domestic water will come from a new transmission line connecting the the City's water from Okanagan Lake, while agricultural water will continue to come from Hydraulic Creek.

Construction on the new infrastructure is expected to begin in the Spring of 2018 and “official integration” is expected to begin in January 2020.

