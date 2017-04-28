New scanner at KGH

Kelowna General Hospital has a new $1.9-million toy.

A shiny, new CT scanner, that is.

"We are celebrating thanks to the four hospital auxiliaries that come under the KGH Foundation," said Nancy Wells, foundation business manager, at the unveiling Thursday. "The Kelowna Hospital Auxiliary, Peachland Auxiliary, Rutland Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store and Winfield Hospital Auxiliary have all helped us buy this fantastic new CT scanner."

KGH is one of the few B.C. hospitals with three such scanners. The new equipment takes approximately five seconds to scan the body.

"It has software that allows us to do some pretty incredible things (with) soft tissue, bone, and reconstruction," said Pam Hoeschle, manager of medical imaging at KGH. "It blows my mind."

The scanner is set up in the Emergency Room, allowing for quick and easy access during critical situations.

"It used to be a two-minute walk to get a scan, and now it takes five seconds," Hoeschle said.

The addition of the third machine will increase screening significantly. Between the two scanners that were already there, 110 scans are done each day.

After a training period, the new scanner is expected to be ready for full use by the end of July.