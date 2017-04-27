5 B&Es, 2 months, 1 man

Photo: RCMP

Police are investigating a series of five break-ins they believe are linked.

Officers received reports of a break and enter at a business on Harvey Avenue on March 27. It is believed a rock was thrown through the front window and the suspect took thousands of dollars worth of sports jerseys.

On March 29, police responded to a break-and-enter on Enterprise Way and said a rock was used to break the window and once inside the suspect made off with computers, cash, jerseys and a signed baseball cap.

Police responded to another break and enter on Cooper Road on April 3. A rock was used again to break the window and soccer team jackets, winter jackets, track pants, hoodies and footwear were stolen.

The most recent incident took place on Wednesday when police responded to a business on Harvey Avenue and found more jerseys stolen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.