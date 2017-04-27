41299

Kelowna  

5 B&Es, 2 months, 1 man

- | Story: 195634

Police are investigating a series of five break-ins they believe are linked.

Officers received reports of a break and enter at a business on Harvey Avenue on March 27. It is believed a rock was thrown through the front window and the suspect took thousands of dollars worth of sports jerseys.

On March 29, police responded to a break-and-enter on Enterprise Way and said a rock was used to break the window and once inside the suspect made off with computers, cash, jerseys and a signed baseball cap.

Police responded to another break and enter on Cooper Road on April 3. A rock was used again to break the window and soccer team jackets, winter jackets, track pants, hoodies and footwear were stolen.

The most recent incident took place on Wednesday when police responded to a business on Harvey Avenue and found more jerseys stolen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3018899
DISTRESSED SALES!
$0
more details
40969


40513


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >


41323


38601


People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system

Galleries
In a world where we’re constantly being told what to do, it’s often tempting to rebel against the system and stop...
People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system (2)
Galleries
There’s another, more subtle way to fight back against the...
Trying to ignite a nuclear missile with a lighter
Must Watch
In a clip from the TV show Top Gear, James May attempts to ignite...
Kelly Osbourne: ‘Mom and dad don’t stop making out’
Music
Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents'
Tour the rare wonders housed in the world’s largest library
Must Watch
The Library of Congress has over 160 million items, including...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135