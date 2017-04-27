40378
38274

Kelowna  

No room for kids

- | Story: 195624

Parents in Kettle Valley are devastated to find out their children won’t be accepted into the school they moved to the neighbourhood for.

Three mothers all said they followed the school's instructions to get their children accepted at Chute Lake Elementary, but were told on Monday that no new families would have their kids entering.

“We moved here for the sense of community and for the school,” said Laura Myles. "We moved here so our kids could go to the school.”

The thought of having her three children separated at multiple schools terrifies her.

“There has been a kids wait list every single year," she said. "There are 27 kids on that wait list just for kindergarten that will be sent to neighbouring schools.”

According to the parents, another 33 are wait-listed in other grades. Only students who have siblings at the school were accepted.

“Communities across our district are growing rapidly – in many cases, much faster than the schools that serve them,” the school district said in a press release.

The district said Chute Lake Elementary has limited space and property to expand.

“Some schools present an opportunity to convert existing multipurpose rooms to dedicated classrooms, which is relatively simple and cost effective. However, some schools have limited space and property in which to expand, such as Chute Lake Elementary," said the district.

On Thursday, the moms were told their children have been accepted into Anne McClymont Elementary.

“Starting school is scary, and the solution they are proposing to us is to send them down on the bus to another school. It is not our neighbourhood school,” said Myles.

Alanna Chambers, who moved to the community so her children could attend the school seven years ago, said the kindergarten classes have been decreasing.

“Three years ago there were three kindergarten classes, last year there were two, this year there is one,” she said.

A second elementary school is set to be built by 2019, but the parents would like a guarantee their children can be registered for Grade 1 at Chute Lake.

"It is seemingly the same situation year after year," said Camille Olsen. “They could have done better."

A public meeting will be held May 1 at the school.

“We feel that the school wants what's best for our community as well. We do feel that they are on our side and they do want to welcome our kids in there,” said Chambers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41860
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2939832
Bear Creek rd
10 bedrooms Will Loudoun baths
$575,000
more details
40255


37804


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >


39640


35575


People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system

Galleries
In a world where we’re constantly being told what to do, it’s often tempting to rebel against the system and stop...
People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system (2)
Galleries
There’s another, more subtle way to fight back against the...
Trying to ignite a nuclear missile with a lighter
Must Watch
In a clip from the TV show Top Gear, James May attempts to ignite...
Kelly Osbourne: ‘Mom and dad don’t stop making out’
Music
Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents'
Tour the rare wonders housed in the world’s largest library
Must Watch
The Library of Congress has over 160 million items, including...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020