Taxpayers get a break

Photo: Jon Manchester

Kelowna taxpayers will be getting a break, albeit a miniscule one.

City council Monday is expected to give final approval to the city's 2017 budget which carries with it a 3.84 per cent tax increase.

That's a slight decrease over the provisional budget set in mid December with a 3.86 per cent hike.

Taxation requirements were adjusted based on new information, including:

Revised roll totals, which represent final assessment information from BC Assessment, subsequent to the Court of Revision and incorporating final new construction information

Council approval of the 2017 Tax Distribution Policy.

Additional requests from operating departments resulting from analysis of final 2016 operating results and additional projects identified since Provisional Budget.

The increase means the owner of a single-family home with an average assessed value of $556,000 will pay $1,932 as the municipal portion of their tax bill.

Overall assessments this year 2017 came in at an increase of 10.96 per cent over 2016 assessments.

There was a 10.08 per cent increase in overall market values and a 2.27 per cent increase in new construction assessments.

Property tax bills, which are due at the beginning of July, will also include other user fees such as curbside collection and levies for other taxing authorities such as the school district, Regional District of Central Okanagan, library, hospital and BC Assessment Authority.