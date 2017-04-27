If you could turn back time

Photo: UBC Okanagan

A UBC researcher has created a way to time travel. Maybe.

Ben Tippett, a math and physics instructor at UBC Okanagan, created a mathematic model for the feasibility of time travel.

“People think of time travel as something fictional,” said Tippett. “And we tend to think it’s not possible because we don’t actually do it. But, mathematically, it is possible.”

Tippett says four dimensions should be imagined with different directions as a space-time continuum.

He adds that using Einstein’s theory about gravitational waves generated by colliding black holes billions of light years away, the curvature of space-time accounts for the curved orbits of the plants.

“The time direction of the space-time surface also shows curvature. There is evidence showing the closer to a black hole we get, time moves slower,” said Tippett.

“My model of a time machine uses the curved space-time — to bend time into a circle for the passengers, not in a straight line. That circle takes us back in time.”

Now even though he can explain this method, he doubts that anyone will be build an actual machine to make it happen.

“Experts in my field have been exploring the possibility of mathematical time machines since 1949. And my research presents a new method for doing it.”