41463
38274

Kelowna  

If you could turn back time

- | Story: 195598

A UBC researcher has created a way to time travel. Maybe.

Ben Tippett, a math and physics instructor at UBC Okanagan, created a mathematic model for the feasibility of time travel.

“People think of time travel as something fictional,” said Tippett. “And we tend to think it’s not possible because we don’t actually do it. But, mathematically, it is possible.”

Tippett says four dimensions should be imagined with different directions as a space-time continuum.

He adds that using Einstein’s theory about gravitational waves generated by colliding black holes billions of light years away, the curvature of space-time accounts for the curved orbits of the plants.

“The time direction of the space-time surface also shows curvature. There is evidence showing the closer to a black hole we get, time moves slower,” said Tippett.

“My model of a time machine uses the curved space-time — to bend time into a circle for the passengers, not in a straight line. That circle takes us back in time.”

Now even though he can explain this method, he doubts that anyone will be build an actual machine to make it happen.

“Experts in my field have been exploring the possibility of mathematical time machines since 1949. And my research presents a new method for doing it.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41382
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3018899
DISTRESSED SALES!
$0
more details
40255


40669


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >


41323


35575


People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system

Galleries
In a world where we’re constantly being told what to do, it’s often tempting to rebel against the system and stop...
People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system (2)
Galleries
There’s another, more subtle way to fight back against the...
Trying to ignite a nuclear missile with a lighter
Must Watch
In a clip from the TV show Top Gear, James May attempts to ignite...
Kelly Osbourne: ‘Mom and dad don’t stop making out’
Music
Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents'
Tour the rare wonders housed in the world’s largest library
Must Watch
The Library of Congress has over 160 million items, including...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38470