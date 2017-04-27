$42,000 worth of dreams

Photo: Contributed

People throughout the B.C. Interior helped less fortunate children get closer to their dreams.

The third annual Papa John's Pizza Dreams for Kids Day raised $42,354.

Money was raised at Papa John's locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops and Prince George.

All proceeds from products sold Wednesday, as well as staff wages, were donated to the Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

The Sunshine Foundation uses that money to support DreamLift, which sends a plane-load of kids to Disneyland for a day, and a program to help kids living with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening illnesses see their individual dreams come true.

While organizers had hoped to raise closer to $50,000, they are pleased with the support and vow to return bigger, and better next year.

Since Papa John's took over the event in 2015, it has helped raise more than $130,000.