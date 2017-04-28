41463
Kelowna  

Cheer the cheerleaders on

The 5th Annual Okanagan Cheerleading Championships are only a few days away.

This Saturday, April 29, more than 800 athletes from around B.C. and Alberta will be competing, including teams from Okanagan Firestorm Cheerleading and Rutland Senior Secondary. 

The competition will take place at the UBC Okanagan campus from 9 a.m. until approximately 5:30 p.m. Doors will open to spectators at 8:30 a.m. and  the awards ceremonies will immediately follow each session.

Athletes will perform skills in tumbling, jumps, dance and stunting for a panel of internationally recognized judges. 

Spectator admission is at the door $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, kids five and under free.

