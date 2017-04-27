41299
Kelowna  

Inside overdose RV

Interior Health's new mobile overdose prevention RV hit the streets in Kelowna, Wednesday. 

The 33-foot motorhome provides harm-reduction services, including take-home naloxone, and primary care services.

It has two spots for clients to use their drugs in a safe, monitored environment. Nursing and counselling staff will be available as well.

Clients can receive support from staff while getting answers to any questions. 

"This is providing overdose prevention before supervised consumption is able to happen," says John Yarchenko, health services administrator for mental health substance use with IH. 

"We really need to stay connected to the data around the number of overdoses that are occurring in each community, and this is one tool to help combat that," he says. 

The RV can accommodate up to four patients at a a time, and is available at sites in Rutland and downtown.

