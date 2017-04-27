Swim-only beach proposed

Photo: Google Maps

If the District of Lake Country gets its way, swimmers will have exclusive access to a large portion of the north end of Wood Lake.

The municipality is asking council to approve an application, asking the province for a licence of occupation for the equivalent of 24 hectares of foreshore fronting districtâ€owned land.

The area in question would stretch 200 metres into Wood Lake from the high-water mark, and about 1,400 metres extending from the south boundary of the boat launch to the east side of the channel crossing between Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lake.

The licence of occupation would allow the municipality to restrict usage of the area and to place swim buoys and a swim platform. Presumably, the area would be for swimmers only, restricting boat access.

That area of beach is a popular landing spot for boaters and SeaDoo operators.

In order to apply, a council resolution is required.

The municipality already owns a licence of occupation in front of all districtâ€owned water front property in Okanagan Centre and Carr’s Landing.