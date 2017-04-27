41717
41222

Kelowna  

Swim-only beach proposed

- | Story: 195587

If the District of Lake Country gets its way, swimmers will have exclusive access to a large portion of the north end of Wood Lake.

The municipality is asking council to approve an application, asking the province for a licence of occupation for the equivalent of 24 hectares of foreshore fronting districtâ€owned land.

The area in question would stretch 200 metres into Wood Lake from the high-water mark, and about 1,400 metres extending from the south boundary of the boat launch to the east side of the channel crossing between Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lake.

The licence of occupation would allow the municipality to restrict usage of the area and to place swim buoys and a swim platform. Presumably, the area would be for swimmers only, restricting boat access.

That area of beach is a popular landing spot for boaters and SeaDoo operators.

In order to apply, a council resolution is required.

The municipality already owns a licence of occupation in front of all districtâ€owned water front property in Okanagan Centre and Carr’s Landing.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2724603
9660 Seaton Road
4.69 bedrooms Reginald Krutow baths
$1,059,000
more details
40969


40320


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40600


People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system

Galleries
In a world where we’re constantly being told what to do, it’s often tempting to rebel against the system and stop...
People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system (2)
Galleries
There’s another, more subtle way to fight back against the...
Trying to ignite a nuclear missile with a lighter
Must Watch
In a clip from the TV show Top Gear, James May attempts to ignite...
Kelly Osbourne: ‘Mom and dad don’t stop making out’
Music
Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents'
Tour the rare wonders housed in the world’s largest library
Must Watch
The Library of Congress has over 160 million items, including...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38470