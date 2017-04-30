Get rid of the junk

Photo: Contributed

Residents in the Interior are concerned about the impact of physical activity on children’s health.

A new survey by BC Healthy Living Alliance says 80 per cent of residents are concerned about children’s physical activity, followed by nutrition and poverty.

Residents in the Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenays showed higher level of support for investments to increase childcare, active transportation infrastructure, affordable rental housing, a poverty reduction plan and community-based mental health services.

According to the survey, mental health has emerged as a priority for people living in B.C.

“The public clearly sees the need for more community-based mental health care, but there is also strong support for longer-term prevention measures such as quality childcare and poverty reduction, both of which are protective factors for mental wellness,” said Mary Collins, Director of BCHLA.

Scott McDonald, chairperson of BC Healthy Living Alliance, said people feel strongly about making B.C. healthier for kids.

“We know that 60 per cent of children are not active enough today and the poll shows British Columbians recognize this as a health issue,” said McDonald. "There is also strong support for investments to make it easier to walk and bike, which can dramatically increase daily physical activity in children and adults.”

People who took the survey said the expense of healthy food was the biggest barrier to eating nutritionally.

Seventy per cent of the people who took the survey said children in public schools should have access to healthy food through food programs.

The sample was of 1,241 participants and conducted in March 2017.