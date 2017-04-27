Floating finery on display

Photo: Contributed

Are you a boating enthusiast, water sport junkie or just want a day on the water?

Then you might want to head to the 22nd annual Kelowna Yacht Club Boat Show this weekend.

Set on Okanagan Lake, the show is expected to attract more than 10,000 people and features more than 50 exhibitors and 150 boats.

“Kelowna Yacht Club has been chosen as one of the locations within Kelowna to fly the commemorative Canada 150 flag,” said Sally Howard, general manager.

A special flag-raising ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, with bagpipes and a cannon salute.

“It’s a great honour to have been chosen, and the ceremony is a fantastic way to start the weekend.”

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Entry to the show is by donation.

For more information, visit the Kelowna Yacht Club’s website.