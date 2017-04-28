41717

Kelowna  

Voting begins Saturday

- | Story: 195557

What to expect when you vote

Advance polls for the 2017 provincial election open up around the province this weekend.

Six days of advance polls have been set aside prior to general voting day Tuesday, May 9. Advance polls will be open this Saturday and Sunday, as well as Wednesday through Saturday, May 3 to 6, of next week.

Polls will be open each of the six days from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In the three main Central Okanagan ridings, Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna Mission and Kelowna West, 16 advance polling stations will be set up.

These include:

Kelowna-Lake Country - 5 locations

  • Dr. Knox Middle School, April 29-30 only
  • Kelowna International Airport, all six days
  • Rutland Centennial Hall, all six days
  • St. David's Presbyterian Church, May 3 to 6 only
  • Winfield Memorial Hall, all six days

Kelowna-Mission - six locations

  • A.S. Matheson Elementary School, April 29 and 30 only
  • East Kelowna Community Hall, April 29 and 30 only
  • Evangel Church, May 3 to 6 only
  • Mission Creek Alliance Church, May 3 to 6 only
  • Okanagan Mission Community Hall, all six days
  • Willow Park Church, May 3 to 6 only

Kelowna West - five locations

  • Emmanuel Church, May 3 to 6 only
  • George Pringle Elementary School, April 29 and 30 only
  • Grace Baptist Church, all six days
  • Kelowna Curling Club, all six days
  • Super 8 West Kelowna Motel, all six days

To be eligible to vote in the May 9 provincial election, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older on general voting day, and a resident of B.C. for the past six months.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41382
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3043314
23 225 Glen Park dr.
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
38024


39334


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Ben
Ben Kelowna SPCA >


41323


37403


TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017

Galleries
Bad luck happens sometimes. Good thing we have gifs for that!   Bad luck. Everyone’s first supporter untitled...
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Mom’s happen.   Mom makes fun of her daughter dancing...
Insanely committed soccer ref drops into the splits to avoid the ball
Must Watch
Not wanting to interrupt the Iowa Rush championship game, this...
Orlando Bloom is ‘over’ his naked paddle boarding photos
Showbiz
British actor Orlando Bloom has urged the media to move on from...
This musical instrument makes all the horror movie sounds that send a shiver down your spine
Must Watch
This hodgepodge of an instrument consists of bowed metal rules,
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38107