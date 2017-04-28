Voting begins Saturday

What to expect when you vote

Advance polls for the 2017 provincial election open up around the province this weekend.

Six days of advance polls have been set aside prior to general voting day Tuesday, May 9. Advance polls will be open this Saturday and Sunday, as well as Wednesday through Saturday, May 3 to 6, of next week.

Polls will be open each of the six days from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In the three main Central Okanagan ridings, Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna Mission and Kelowna West, 16 advance polling stations will be set up.

These include:

Kelowna-Lake Country - 5 locations

Dr. Knox Middle School, April 29-30 only

Kelowna International Airport, all six days

Rutland Centennial Hall, all six days

St. David's Presbyterian Church, May 3 to 6 only

Winfield Memorial Hall, all six days

Kelowna-Mission - six locations

A.S. Matheson Elementary School, April 29 and 30 only

East Kelowna Community Hall, April 29 and 30 only

Evangel Church, May 3 to 6 only

Mission Creek Alliance Church, May 3 to 6 only

Okanagan Mission Community Hall, all six days

Willow Park Church, May 3 to 6 only

Kelowna West - five locations

Emmanuel Church, May 3 to 6 only

George Pringle Elementary School, April 29 and 30 only

Grace Baptist Church, all six days

Kelowna Curling Club, all six days

Super 8 West Kelowna Motel, all six days

To be eligible to vote in the May 9 provincial election, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older on general voting day, and a resident of B.C. for the past six months.