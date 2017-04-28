Voting begins Saturday

Advance polls for the 2017 provincial election open up around the province this weekend.
Six days of advance polls have been set aside prior to general voting day Tuesday, May 9. Advance polls will be open this Saturday and Sunday, as well as Wednesday through Saturday, May 3 to 6, of next week.
Polls will be open each of the six days from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
In the three main Central Okanagan ridings, Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna Mission and Kelowna West, 16 advance polling stations will be set up.
These include:
Kelowna-Lake Country - 5 locations
- Dr. Knox Middle School, April 29-30 only
- Kelowna International Airport, all six days
- Rutland Centennial Hall, all six days
- St. David's Presbyterian Church, May 3 to 6 only
- Winfield Memorial Hall, all six days
Kelowna-Mission - six locations
- A.S. Matheson Elementary School, April 29 and 30 only
- East Kelowna Community Hall, April 29 and 30 only
- Evangel Church, May 3 to 6 only
- Mission Creek Alliance Church, May 3 to 6 only
- Okanagan Mission Community Hall, all six days
- Willow Park Church, May 3 to 6 only
Kelowna West - five locations
- Emmanuel Church, May 3 to 6 only
- George Pringle Elementary School, April 29 and 30 only
- Grace Baptist Church, all six days
- Kelowna Curling Club, all six days
- Super 8 West Kelowna Motel, all six days
To be eligible to vote in the May 9 provincial election, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older on general voting day, and a resident of B.C. for the past six months.