Chamber grills candidates

Madison Erhardt

Members of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce heard from each of B.C.'s major political parties at a lunchtime all-candidates forum at the Ramada Conference Centre.

The questions were business focused and the audience had an opportunity to vote on the top six topics they wanted the candidates to discuss.

A single candidate representing Kelowna's three electoral ridings took part in the event. Steve Thomson represented the BC Liberals, Shelly Cook answered questions for the BC NDP, Chuck Hardy for the BC Conservatives, and Rainer Wilkins spoke for the BC Green Party.

Topics ranged from income tax, to forestry jobs, health care, marijuana legislation, infrastructure, public transit, and housing for young people in the Central Okanagan.

When asked about the duties on softwood lumber and how you would secure jobs in interior Mills Thompson replied,

"You need to know from the provincial government perspective, we are going to fight this with all our efforts. That happens on three fronts. The litigation process which is underway, continuing the process with our trade ongoing to find a path forward, and to work with our force dependent communities to make sure we have the support in place.

A question asked, 'please explain your parties position on income taxation'.

Shelly Cook responded, "In 2013 the Liberals got rid of the tax break for the top earners. That is something the NDP will bring back."

The chamber asked about marijuana legislation and Wilkins responded, "We need to look at how it's going to be produced. We should have a craft marijuana industry with small local producers. As far as retail goes it has to be sold where minors aren't allowed. Control of that has to be paramount."

When asked what can be done to help young people become home owners, Hardy replied, We have to get in and make sure that we can actually give these kids affordable housing, so they can have a roof over their heads."