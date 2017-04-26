Evening Update April 26

city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
Wednesday, Apr 26
16°C
Flyers
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Poll
Letters
Get Involved
Opinion
What's up
BC
Clark: ban coal exports
Surrey 11:37 am - 4,675 views
Kootenay housing crunch
Kimberley 11:13 am - 3,109 views
Thief rams RCMP cruisers
Mission 9:25 am - 3,482 views
BC Election 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
LAVs have crashed before
Alberta 4:03 pm - 287 views
Human smuggling charges
Regina, Sask. 3:38 pm - 1,227 views
Fat beaver stuck in fence
Hamilton 12:49 pm - 6,201 views
More Canada News
World
Trump team softens war talk
Washington, D.C. 4:51 pm - 723 views
JFK diary sells for $718,000
Boston 12:15 pm - 466 views
US may pull out of NAFTA
Washington, D.C. 11:30 am - 4,829 views
More World News
Business
McDonald's joins dark side
Business 12:57 pm - 8,267 views
Bell bets big on streaming
Business 11:26 am - 451 views
More losses at Sears
Business 8:53 am - 762 views
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Sharapova back, winning
Sports 4:47 pm - 149 views
It's official: Green is coach
Sports 11:21 am - 535 views
Hockey loyalties divided
Sports - 850 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Depp denies spending
Entertainment 12:45 pm - 772 views
Sony Music cuts Dr. Luke
Entertainment 12:00 pm - 465 views
Osbourne's are inseparable
Entertainment 11:15 am - 657 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Paparazzi
Heather's Horoscope
Ryan Donn
Viral Videos
Photos
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds+
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
Get Involved
Food & Drink
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
YLW Connection Mag
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
‹
Cities
Armstrong, City of
Enderby, City of
Hedley, Township of
Kamloops, City of
Kelowna, City of
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos, Village of
Lake Country
Merritt, City of
Oliver, Town of
Osoyoos, Town of
Peachland, District of
Penticton, City of
Summerland, District of
Vernon, City of
West Kelowna, City of
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Kelowna
Evening Update April 26
Nicholas Johansen
-
Apr 26, 2017 / 4:55 pm
| Story: 195519
Castanet's Evening Update for Wednesday, April 26, with reporter Wayne Moore.
Photo: Contributed
Top Stories
Report a Typo
More Kelowna News
Recent
Trending
Bridge jumper injured
Kamloops - 5:08 pm
Evening Update April 26
Kelowna - 4:55 pm
Accident slows Highway 97
Vernon - 4:53 pm
Trump team softens war talk
Washington, D.C. - 4:51 pm
Real estate pace on fire
Kelowna - 4:28 pm
One dead after shooting
Penticton - 11:52 am
Cops raid Manhattan home
Kelowna - 3:51 pm
Video of missing woman
Vernon - 3:54 pm
Real estate pace on fire
Kelowna - 4:28 pm
O'Leary quits Tory race
Canada - 11:56 am
More Top Stories >
All Kelowna News >
Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
514 Mt. Tanner Place
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,900
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Gillian
Kelowna SPCA >
Most Recent on
Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds
Galleries
A Danish company called MONSTRUM is changing the idea of what a playground can be. They’ve been making incredible...
Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds (2)
Galleries
Back in my day we had playgrounds that injured kids, not these...
Blue Jays player scores with unbelievable flying dive over catcher
Must Watch
Among the various sports, baseball players aren’t...
Pamela Anderson: ‘Julian Assange and I have a special relationship’
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has opened up about her "special...
Weird Wednesday – April 26, 2017
Galleries
Your favourite characters doing your favourite things are here!
Okanagan Quick Links
City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
April 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Live broadcasts, archives, schedule >
© 2017 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us