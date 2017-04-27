Police action just a drill

Photo: RCMP

Commuters on Pandosy Street may have noticed some serious-looking police action this morning. But, there's no need for concern – it was only a drill.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team held its monthly training exercise at two homes near Kelowna General Hospital that are set to be torn down.

The ERT officers, similar to SWAT teams in the United States, were practising entering buildings in emergency situations.

Since the houses were planned for demolition, they didn't need to be concerned about damage in the intense training session.

Members spent the morning breaking down doors and smashing windows at 2169 and 2159 Pandosy St.

Once the homes are demolished, a new four-storey development will be built on the property, that offers short-term accommodation for hospital patients' caregivers.