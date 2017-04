Photo: Contributed

There was a large police presence in Kelowna's North End Wednesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., uniformed officers raided a home on the 900 block of Manhattan Drive.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said the search warrant was related to an ongoing police investigation.

No one was taken into custody during the raid.

The police investigation continues, and no other information was released.