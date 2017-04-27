30 months for stolen bait car

Photo: Facebook Nathan Fahl

A Kelowna man with a laundry list of prior convictions will spend an additional 19 months behind bars for stealing a bait car last March.

Nathan Fahl, 28, pleaded guilty to theft of a vehicle and driving while prohibited in February, a week before his trial was set to begin.

On the evening of March 30, 2016, Fahl was caught on a hidden camera inside a bait car, after police were notified the car had been broken into near Rutland on Highway 97.

The bait car was tracked by police and found abandoned five kilometres up Postill Lake Road, but police could not locate the suspect at the time.

Fahl, a prolific offender in the community, was recognized on the video by police, and he was found and arrested a month later on May 6.

Fahl has never possessed a driver's licence.

Fahl, who has been addicted to drugs for all of his adult life and spent much of it behind bars, remained in custody until December, when he was granted bail on the condition he be released into the care of Adult and Teen Challenge Okanagan Men's Centre, a Christian-based rehabilitation centre in Lake Country.

Fahl attended the rehab centre for ten days.

“Things didn't go well for him there, and he was asked to leave after ten days,” said Fahl's defence counsel, Michael Newcombe. “He just found the program very difficult and it was outside of the scope of his abilities to handle.”

While Justice Richard Hewson acknowledged positive letters from Fahl's addictions counsellor, a chaplain at his prison and a teacher who's working with Fahl to complete his Grade 12 education, he accepted the Crown's submission for a 30-month sentence for the two charges, minus 11 months credit for time already served.

“Given what he's been able to do, there is a hope he can rehabilitate himself and somehow become a functioning member of our community,” Justice Hewson said. “At the same time, the offences he's committed are serious.”

Fahl's sentence includes 18 months of probation following his release from prison.

“The Lord's changed my views so much,” Fahl told the court. “The way I feel about giving back to the community, it's one of my top goals.

“It's not over for me, I can actually live by the rules out there and be a productive member of society.”